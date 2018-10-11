Austin Watson’s suspension related to a domestic assault incident in Williamson County during the summer has been reduced, the NHL announced on Thursday.

The suspension for Watson has been reduced from 27 games to 18 games after an appeal, Arbitrator Shyam Das ruled on Thursday.

Watson was originally suspended for all preseason and the first 27 games of the 2018-19 regular season, without pay, for unacceptable off-ice conduct.

"Our organization was not involved in the appeal of Austin Watson’s 27-game suspension, but we are aware of its reduction to 18 games. As previously stated, our focus has and will continue to be the health and well-being of Austin and his family," the Predators said in a statement.

However, Watson did dress and participate in pre-game activities at Tuesday’s home opener when the Predators raised banners for winning the Central Division and Western Conference regular season title, and the President’s Cup last season.

The NHL conducted an investigation into the domestic incident involving Watson and his girlfriend on June 16 in Franklin. Watson pleaded no contest in a Williamson County court on July 24.

Watson would be eligible to return to the team on Nov. 15, the last game of a five-city, nine-day roadtrip.

The NHL does not have a written domestic abuse policy and has chosen to judge each incident separately. Slava Voynov is currently still suspended indefinitely for a 2014 incident.