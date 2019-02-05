The 2018-19 season for the Nashville Predators has been a litany of injuries, yet the team is firmly in second place in the Central Division.
Center Kyle Turris was a full participant at practice on Monday. Turris remains on injured reserve and has missed the last 16 games.
There is a good chance that he could return to the lineup this week.
“He’s one of our guys who is capable of putting up numbers on offense,” said Predators Coach Peter Laviolette. “He adds balance and depth to our lineup.”
“He’s a bigtime offensive player for our team and in this game for a long time, so hopefully he can give us a boost on the power play right now and make an impact right away,” said center Ryan Johansen.
The Predators’ power play is the worst in the NHL.
Turris has scored three goals on the power play. Only Filip Forsberg and Craig Smith have netted more with the man advantage.
The team is aware of their struggles on the power play.
“While it’s not perfect, there’s been lots of quality changes,” said Laviolette. “We seem to his the goalie’s shoulder or the post.”
“We’ve had chances to score goals,” said defenseman Mattias Ekholm. “It’s something we have to work on. On a daily basis we talk about it and try to fix it.”
The Predators host Arizona on Tuesday and Dallas on Thursday before going on the road to face St. Louis on Saturday.
