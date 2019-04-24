Nashville right wing Wayne Simmonds is one of three finalists for the 2018-19 Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award, the league announced on Wednesday.
Simmonds joins Calgary defenseman Mark Giordano and Carolina right wing Justin Williams as finalist.
The Messier award is presented “to the player who exemplifies great leadership qualities to his team, on and off the ice, during the regular season and who plays a leading role in his community growing the game of hockey,” the league said.
Messier solicits suggestions from team and league personnel to compile a list of potential candidates for the award. However, the selection of the three finalists and winner is Messier’s decision alone.
The winner will be announced on Wednesday, June 19 in Las Vegas.
Simmonds split the season between the Predators and Philadelphia Flyers.
Much of Simmonds off-ice work was in Philadelphia. He participated as a board member of the Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation for the sixth consecutive year, visiting community rinks and engaging students. He served as honorary chairman of the foundation’s annual golf tournament, its largest fundraiser, for the fourth straight year.
He also worked with the planning committee in hosting the organization’s Willie O’Ree Skills Weekend, writing letters to each participant.
He continued his “Wayne’s Road Hockey Warriors” ball hockey fundraiser in his hometown of Scarborough, Ontario, and donated a private Flyers suite to military personnel as part of his “Wayne’s Warriors” program.
