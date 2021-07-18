NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The National Hockey League announced today the Available and Protected Lists for the 30 NHL Clubs who will provide players to the Seattle Kraken in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft presented by Upper Deck.
The Kraken's selection of 30 players, one from each NHL Club with the exception of the Vegas Golden Knights, will be revealed live from Seattle in a special 90-minute broadcast on Wednesday, July 21, at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2.
Here is the list of the players the Nashville Predators protected from the Expansion Draft:
Filip Forsberg (F)
Tanner Jeannot (F)
Luke Kunin (F)
Alexandre Carrier (D)
Mattias Ekholm (D)
Dante Fabbro (D)
Roman Josi (D)
Philippe Myers (D)
Juuse Saros (G)
Notables not protected are:
Nick Cousins (F)
Matt Duchene (F)
Rocco Grimaldi (F)
Erik Haula (F)
Calle Jarnkrok (F)
Ryan Johansen (F)
Colton Sissons (F)
Yakov Trenin (F)
The 2021 NHL Expansion Draft is being conducted under the same rules for the Kraken as the Golden Knights in 2017. Current NHL teams were able to protect seven forwards, three defensemen and one goaltender, or eight skaters (forwards/defensemen) and one goaltender.
