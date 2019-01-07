(WSMV) - A message of hope and believing from Nashville Predators' PK Subban who recorded a message to a 13-year-old boy whose mother said is being taunted while playing hockey, because of his race.
My 13 year old son has been dealing with a lot of racist taunts this year. He received a text message Saturday night from his favorite player PK Subban from r/hockey
"As long as you're still breathing in this world, believe in yourself. Nothing you can cannot do especially because of the color of skin. In this world, some things happen we don't understand, believe in yourself, keep pushing forward," Subban said in part.
