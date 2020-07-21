NASHVILLE (WSMV) - To have success in the NHL Playoffs, a team usually grabs momentum and rides it to the Stanley Cup Final.
We saw the Predators do it in 2017.
But, this time there is no momentum to ride into the post-season following a four-month layoff.
Head Coach John Hynes says, "No one's coming in hot. everyone is starting at the same place coming in from the pandemic. We all have the same amount of exhibition games, training camp days."
So the question is -- how do you manufacture momentum in just two weeks of practice?
Preds Defenseman Dan Hamhuis says, "Without momentum, without home ice, without a crowd, it's gonna be a lot different. We gotta push each other in training camp now to get our game as a group and individuals as high as we can."
Preds Forward Austin Watson adds, "You guys have seen we've added more battle competition as we've gone on and that's key to this next week to get game ready."
The Predators won 16 of their 28 games since John Hynes took over mid-season as head coach.
Hynes looks at this amended training camp as a shot to really implement his system.
Hynes adds, "The benefit of this is to make sure we're reviewing and touching up on things. But the most important thing is gonna be the energy level the players have."
Viktor Arvidsson agrees. "We're trying to implement a new system and learn new things and it's going well so far," says the Predators winger.
And the Preds are hoping the unique setup yields quick results in their qualifying series against Arizona.
Preds Forward Rocco Grimaldi says, "That's gonna be the biggest thing, is not having energy in the building. You're gonna have to draw it from each other. Momentum can still shift in a game and sometimes when you're at home the crowd needs to help you get going. But we're not gonna have that anymore."
The Predators head to Edmonton on Sunday.
They will play an exhibition game against Dallas on July 30th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.