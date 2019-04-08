NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators are preparing for the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The Predators, who won the Central Division for the second straight season, will host the Dallas Stars in the first round beginning Wednesday night at Bridgestone Arena.
Game 1 will be at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Nashville won the season series 3-2 against the Stars.
Home playoff games means the return of watch parties outside Bridgestone Arena.
First Round Schedule
- Wednesday, April 10: Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
- Saturday, April 13: Dallas at Nashville, 5 p.m.
- Monday, April 15: Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, April 17: Nashville at Dallas, 7 p.m.
- *Saturday, April 20: Dallas at Nashville, TBD
- *Monday, April 22: Nashville at Dallas, TBD
- *Wednesday, April 24: Dallas at Nashville, TBD
*if necessary
