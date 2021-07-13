NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Pekka Rinne is about the most humble professional athlete you could meet.
That’s why it’s no surprise he ends his career in a small, unassuming press conference with nothing but gratitude for his 15-year NHL career.
"I think the one word that comes to my mind is thank you. And I'm really thankful for everything," says Rinne.
The end is never easy, especially when the memories that got you to this point are so impactful.
But Pekka is at peace with his decision.
"I've thought about it for a long time and I think with everything, the pandemic, my son being born, and also my role has changed with the team. All these things together make this decision easier."
The 38-year-old retires after 15 NHL seasons and 17 years with the organization that, in 2004, took a chance on a lanky, netminder from Finland, in what is now the defunct 8th round of the NHL Draft.
"We took a leap of faith to draft Pekka Rinne. Obviously, one of the best draft decisions that was ever made," says Predators General Manager David Poile.
Rinne went on to play in 683 games for the Predators.
He was a four-time All-Star, won the 2018 Vezina Trophy, the 2021 King Clancy Award and leaves as the franchise leader in nearly every goaltending category.
That includes 369 career wins and 60 shutouts, the most recent of which came in what would be his final game in the NHL..
"Everything went like in movies. Now looking back it was such a special ending to my career," says Rinne.
It's a career he helped cultivate along with the franchise, each reaching new heights together.
"The 2017 Stanley Cup run. That is something I'll never forget," adds Rinne.
"You know you saw over the last five or six years that I've been here. Our team did a lot of good things and had a lot of success and that's because he was our leader," says Predators Center Ryan Johansen.
Rinne's legacy will be more than what he did between the pipes.
From his work with the 365 Pediatric Fund in conjuction with Monroe Carroll, Jr. Children's Hospital to help fight childhood cancer, to his dedication to the Best Buddies program, Pekka is such an impactful member of our community.
And he helped give Nashville some of its best moments as a sports town.
Now the only NHL organization he's ever known will celebrate him going forward.
"There will be a lot of ways for us to have generations of fans from now look back on Pekka Rinne and still feel his aura," says Predators CEO Sean Henry.
Henry wouldn't specify how they plan to honor Rinne, but look for the team to make Rinne's #35 the first jersey retired in the rafters at Bridgestone Arena in franchise history.
"I'll always be a Nashville Predator, no matter what," says Rinne.
