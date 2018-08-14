Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis signs 8-year contract

The $50 million contract will keep Ellis in Nashville through the 2026-2027 season.
Ellis still has one year left on the five-year contract worth $12.5 million that he signed back in 2014.
Starting in 2019, Ellis will begin earning $6.25 million per season.
GM David Poile issued this statement about the deal:Ryan is a huge part of our team on and off the ice and we are happy to have his leadership remain in our locker room for the foreseeable future. We have talked about wanting to keep the core of our team together, and this is another opportunity to help us do so while continuing to compete for a Stanley Cup. Ryan is entering his prime and is one of the reasons why we feel this team has a chance to win every time we step on the ice.Ellis, 27, earned 23 assists last season despite only playing 44 games due to an offseason knee surgery.
Throughout his time with the Predators, Ellis has scored 55 goals and tallied 118 assists.
Ellis was drafted by the Predators in the first round in 2009. He spent parts of two seasons with the American Hockey League's Milwaukee Admirals before heading to Nashville.