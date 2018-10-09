Hockey season is here, and the Nashville Predators are playing their home-opener tonight at Bridgestone Arena.
First home game of the season, and as is tradition, the guys walked the gold carpet into the building getting some love from the fans, who help make this one of the best home-ice environments in all of hockey.
The Preds won their first two games of the season on the road, and coming back to this barn, they raised a banner tonight in celebration of the President's trophy they won a season ago.
If you haven't been to the arena since last season, it might look a little different. Bridgestone underwent an $8.5 million renovation with new LED ribbons and a brand new audio system.
The puck dropped against the Calgary Flames at 7 p.m. and we caught up with all-star blue-liner PK Subban one-on-one leading up to the big night. Watch the full interview below.
