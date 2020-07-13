NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) —A four-month pause in the NHL’s season ends today as teams across the league begin training camp.
That includes the Nashville Predators who are now back on the ice, as a full team, preparing for their Stanley Cup qualifying series against Arizona.
Center Ryan Johansen says, "it felt like riding a bike today. felt really natural. Guys were on the same page and we executed well."
On the ice, it all looked normal: Players skating, coaches coaching, and plenty of smiles. But training camp in mid-July, in this climate, is anything but normal.
Defenseman Ryan Ellis says, "it's such a short time frame to get prepared to play and I'm sure every other organization realizes that."
Head Coach John Hynes adds, "the sole focus is on your attention to detail, installation and execution. They can get up and running pretty quickly."
During this two-week camp, the players and anyone with direct access to them are tested for COVID-19 every other day.
The Predators are scheduled to travel to Edmonton on July 26th.
Once there, they will be tested daily.
Johanson says, "just seeing the protocols and what we have to do, I'm very comfortable with being around the guys at the rink."
Goalie Pekka Rinne says, "when I was back in Finland and coming back to the U.S., I wasn't feeling comfortable about it. But, once you get here and things start moving on...we get to Bridgestone Arena and you eat off the floors. It's clean. It's a safe place."
Only one player Yakov Trenin was designated as "unfit to play" on the team's 35-player training camp roster.
Head Coach John Hynes says he doesn't know of any players who opted out.
The Predators’ first game is August 2nd.
The times for their five-game series with the Arizona Coyotes have still not been set.
