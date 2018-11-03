NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- One of the Nashville Predators most beloved players will stay on the team for another two seasons.
The team re-signed Goaltender Pekka Rinne to a two-year, $10 million contract, General Manager David Poile announced Saturday.
"Pekka Rinne has been the most impactful player our franchise has ever had, both on the ice as one of the NHL's best goaltenders, and off the ice as a leader in the community," Poile said. "Both the organization and Pekka want him to play his entire career with the Predators, and this helps accomplish that objective, while also stabilizing our goaltending for at least the next two seasons beyond 2018-19. We feel the tandem of Pekka and Juuse Saros is among the best in the League."
Last season, Rinne won the prestigious 2018 Vezina Trophy for the NHL's best goaltender after being nominated four times.
Rinne will earn $6 million in 2019-20 and $4 million in 2020-21.
