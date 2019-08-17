NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After a couple of joint practices this week, the Titans and Patriots wrapped it all up on Saturday night over at Nissan Stadium with preseason game number two for both.
Patriots' QB Tom Brady, who looked incredible in those joint practices, did not play a single snap in the game.
Mike Vrabel was hoping his Titans could go to two and oh in the preseason and it started out great for his team.
From the patriots 11, Marcus Mariota dropped back to pass. Then, he found Delanie Walker, and that was a touchdown.
It was Walker's first game back since his terrible injury in game one last year, and he made it look so easy.
Titans got the 6 and went for two.
Mariota dropped back, no one open and he took off and ran. Then, he went up and over and into the end zone that will make it 8 to nothing, Titans.
In the second quarter, the game was tied at 8-8.
Mariota was out, Tanneyhill was in, and from the Pats 15, he hit Jeremy McNichols out of the back field and he was working his way down the sideline and he also got up and over into the end zone.
Point after was good, making the score 15-8, and in the end, the Patriots take it, 22-17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.