NOLENSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nolensville community gathered Sunday to send the Nolensville Little League team to the Southeast Regional.
Nolensville’s team is headed to Georgia to represent Tennessee at the regional after winning the state championship.
Nolensville will play the Alabama state champion in the regional opener on Friday. The winner of the Southeast Region will advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA.
