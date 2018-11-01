The TSSAA has removed John Overton High School from the football playoffs that begin on Friday after a post-game brawl last Friday night after its win over Antioch.

In letters sent to the principals of Overton and Antioch high schools on Thursday, the TSSAA placed both schools’ football programs on restrictive probation for two years, which makes the schools ineligible for the playoffs.

The TSSAA reviewed written reports from both schools, reviewed video footage of the incident and obtained a police report from Metro Police in making the decision.

There was a physical altercation between several players from both teams after the game. The altercation started with the teams lined up to shake hands at the conclusion of the game.

Instead the fight quickly turned into a brawl. There were unidentified adults and students on the field.

According to a Metro Police report, officers were already on the scene helping control the players when they observed an Antioch play rare back with a helmet and start swinging. This caused a riot to break out between the two teams and people started coming out of the stands.

Both schools have been fined $2,000 by the TSSAA as the result of the fight.

Ravenwood, Overton's first round opponent, will receive a bye into the second round.