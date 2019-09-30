NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - What might a Major League Baseball stadium look like in Nashville?
Music City Baseball, the organization trying to bring Major League Baseball to town, published photos of what a new baseball stadium might look like.
The stadium would be located next to the Siegenthaler Pedestrian Bridge and Nissan Stadium.
The stadium would feature a covered entertainment area, rooftop bar and a condo-hotel duplex. The proposed stadium would also have a retractable roof.
As for how the stadium would be paid for, the organization said private donors and investors would foot the bill.
Currently Major League Baseball does not have plans to expand.
