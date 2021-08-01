MyKayla Skinner takes silver on vault, Jade Carey eighth
Team USA veteran MyKayla Skinner scored a 15.033 on her first vault and a 14.800 on her second in the women's event final, earning a 14.916 overall. Jade Carey was off on her steps down the runway and scored a 12.416.
Xander Schauffele comes in clutch on 18th hole to win gold
Xander Schauffele of the United States clinches the gold medal with a clutch par on the 18th hole.
U.S. wins 4×100m medley relay gold in world record time
Team USA swimmers Ryan Murphy, Michael Andrew, Caeleb Dressel and Zach Apple win the men's 4×100m medley relay gold with a world record time, 3:26.78.
Caeleb Dressel surges to 50 free gold in Olympic record
American Caeleb Dressel rounded out a perfect three-for-three performance in his individual events at the Tokyo Olympics, taking the 50m "splash and dash" in Olympic record time of 21.07.
