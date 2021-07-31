Swimming - Olympics: Day 8

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 31: Caeleb Dressel of Team United States reacts after winning the Men's 100m Butterfly final at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 31, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

 Ian MacNicol

Poland earns gold in mixed 4x400 relay, USA snags bronze

Poland soars past the competition, earning a gold medal in the inaugural mixed 4x400m finals. Team USA earned bronze in a somewhat close finish.

Thompson-Herah defends Olympic 100m gold in Jamaican sweep

Elaine Thompson-Herah sets a new Olympic record as she defends her 100m gold in a photo finish. Fellow Jamaicans Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson finished in second and third place.

Durant breaks USA men's all-time Olympic scoring record

Kevin Durant officially broke the all-time U.S. men's Olympic scoring record previously held by Carmelo Anthony in Saturday's game against the Czech Republic.

Caeleb Dressel breaks 100m butterfly world record, wins gold

Caeleb Dressel lowered his own all-time mark in the 100 fly for his second individual gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics.

Ledecky holds off Titmus for 800m freestyle three-peat

Katie Ledecky became the third woman to win the same swimming event at three straight Olympic Games, taking gold in the women's 800 free ahead of Australia's Ariarne Titmus.

Poland soars past the competition, earning a gold medal in the inaugural mixed 4x400m finals. Team USA earned bronze in a somewhat close finish.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.