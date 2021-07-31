Poland earns gold in mixed 4x400 relay, USA snags bronze
Poland soars past the competition, earning a gold medal in the inaugural mixed 4x400m finals. Team USA earned bronze in a somewhat close finish.
Thompson-Herah defends Olympic 100m gold in Jamaican sweep
Elaine Thompson-Herah sets a new Olympic record as she defends her 100m gold in a photo finish. Fellow Jamaicans Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson finished in second and third place.
Durant breaks USA men's all-time Olympic scoring record
Kevin Durant officially broke the all-time U.S. men's Olympic scoring record previously held by Carmelo Anthony in Saturday's game against the Czech Republic.
Caeleb Dressel breaks 100m butterfly world record, wins gold
Caeleb Dressel lowered his own all-time mark in the 100 fly for his second individual gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics.
Ledecky holds off Titmus for 800m freestyle three-peat
Katie Ledecky became the third woman to win the same swimming event at three straight Olympic Games, taking gold in the women's 800 free ahead of Australia's Ariarne Titmus.
Poland soars past the competition, earning a gold medal in the inaugural mixed 4x400m finals. Team USA earned bronze in a somewhat close finish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.