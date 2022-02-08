Olympic Video Highlights from Day 6 Updated 1 hr ago Updated 1 hr ago | Posted on Feb 8, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Biathletes skate above the Olympic rings during practice at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Here are some of the Olympic highlights from Day 6: Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Top 4 Headlines Portland alderman admits on camera to calling neighbor a racial slur Portland alderman admits on camera to calling neighbor a racial slur State investigation finds Franklin County School System violated Civil Rights Act State investigation finds Franklin County School System violated Civil Rights Act Sheriff’s office: Former student charged after bringing firearm to basketball game Sheriff’s office: Former student charged after bringing firearm to basketball game Officials locate missing 4-month-old baby Officials locate missing 4-month-old baby Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Titans fan has unexpected breakfast with Derrick Henry Brittany Weiner Updated Feb 3, 2022 Police: Man killed mother of his baby, threw child in water Updated Feb 3, 2022 Body found along roadway in Crieve Hall Blake Summers, Content Producer Updated Feb 5, 2022 Trainer accused of taking naked photos of female clients once again working at a gym Jeremy Finley Updated 21 hrs ago Amber Alert issued for 2-day-old baby following mother's shooting death in Memphis, father arrested Joseph Wenzel, Digital Content Manager Updated Feb 3, 2022 New state bill would equate handgun permit holders to law enforcement Tosin Fakile Updated Feb 7, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.