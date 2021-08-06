Canada captures women's soccer gold on penalty kicks
Julia Grosso's deciding kick from the spot clinched a historic gold medal for Canada in women's soccer, its first major international tournament victory.
Felix earns 10th medal, Miller-Uibo defends gold in 400m
Allyson Felix, competing in her final individual Olympic race, takes bronze in 49.46 to match Carl Lewis as the the most decorated U.S. track and field athlete in history; Bahamas' Shaunae Miller-Uibo defends her gold.
Jamaica dusts 4x100m field for Thompson-Herah's third gold
A stacked Jamaican women's 4x100m relay team clocked the second-fastest time in history to win gold and solidify a historic Tokyo Olympics for Elaine Thompson-Herah.
U.S. women beat Serbia, earn trip to another gold medal game
The U.S. women's basketball team is headed to its seventh consecutive Olympic gold medal game after beating Serbia 79-59 in the semifinals.
Ross/Klineman defeat Australia to win gold
April Ross and Alix Klineman, aka the "A-Team", delivered when it mattered most, winning in straight sets in the gold medal match against Australia. For Ross, it's the third Olympic medal of her career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.