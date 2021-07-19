And while you can catch all the action here on News4, most of us will never experience what it’s like to actually compete. News 4’s Justin Beasley sat down with a Nashville Native and former Olympian to share more about the once in a lifetime experience.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Brian Baker can remember his Olympic experience like it was yesterday.
The former Hillwood High School star, born and raised in Nashville, remembers the pressure of competing in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro.
“Definitely up there,” Baker told News4 of the top moments in his career. “That’s the only time professionally I was able to rep my country. Anytime you are able to do that, it is a different feeling. As you know, we are an individual sport athlete 99% of the time.”
The former Belmont coach’s advice for this year’s athletes, given COVID-19 protocols, is to enjoy everything the Olympics has to offer.
“Make the most of the experience. It’s a really cool thing that you are definitely not guaranteed to do more than once,” Baker said. “It’s a privilege to be able to experience it. Hopefully COVID protocols won’t interfere too much with that, even though they will in some format.”
Brian Baker of the United States reacts after defeating Jarkko Nieminen of Finland during a second round men's singles match at the All England Lawn Tennis Championships at Wimbledon, England, Thursday, June 28, 2012. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Brian Baker, of the United States, returns the ball to Diego Schwartzman, of Argentina, during the qualifying round at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2016, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
He said if you have time, stay as long as possible because no matter the athlete, another Olympic bid is not promised.
“Not a lot of people get to play more than one Olympics. You want to be able to see and do everything you can, that does not take away from your performance. I would rather stayed six days and watched more and experienced the village a little more.”
