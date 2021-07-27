MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - He’s known locally, nationally and internationally as one of the best track and field coaches around.

MTSU’s Dean Hayes has coached more than 50 years at the Murfreesboro university and has been to a host of different Olympic cities.

Hayes recently visited with News4 to explain what an Olympic experience is all about.

“Been to Greece for the Olympics, went back to China when they were in Beijing,” Hayes said. “The experience I had with these international teams has helped us get athletes here.”

Hayes has been to five different Olympics, and one of his biggest assets and things that he actually enjoys doing is overcoming the language barrier and learning the customs to make the experience better for him and his athletes.

“When you are in something big like this, there is always some no problem guy somewhere and he is the one that takes care of things for you,” Hayes said. “One year we went to Romania, which was communist, and I found the no problem guy. I found out where I could get ice, and getting ice was very tough to get in communist countries.”

MTSU Track Coach Dean Hayes MTSU track coach Dean Hayes

One of his most memorable Olympics experiences was visiting the DMZ in Korea while attending the Seoul games.

“Got a chance to go to the DMZ. Keith Cromartie, a former hurdler of mine, was the number two guy at DMZ,” Hayes said. “He took me down in one of the tunnels and the guy sits down there with his 50-caliber machine gun waiting to see if anything happens.”

No matter where the Olympics are hosted, attitude, Hayes said, can make a big difference in how you’re treated.

“If you are positive with them, it works much better,” Hayes said. “It’s just a matter of being nice to people and having a good time with them.”