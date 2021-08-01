TOKYO (WSMV) - La Vergne’s Alex Young failed to qualify for the final of the Hammer Throw at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Young, a 2012 graduate of La Vergne High, finished 11th in Group A with a throw of 75.09 meters. The top 12 or anyone who throws 77.50 meters or greater qualifies for the finals on Wednesday.
Young earned a spot on Team USA after he threw for a personal best 256 feet, 11 inches in the Olympic Trials in Eugene, OR, in June.
“The Olympics trials are always special because you’re going up against best guys in the U.S.,” Young said in an interview with Rutherford County Schools. “Everyone seems to step up twice as much and it’s anyone’s game.”
Young finished third in the Olympic trials to earn his spot on the team.
He finished 16th overall in the Olympics qualifying round.
After graduation from La Vergne High, Young received a scholarship at Gardner-Webb University in North Carolina. He later transferred to Southeastern Louisiana and earned the 2016 NCAA Championship in the weight throw and became the 2017 USA Champion in the weight throw and the hammer.
Alex Young, of United States, reacts in qualifications for the men's hammer throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
