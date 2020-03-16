BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - The Ohio Valley Conference Board of Presidents announced Monday the cancellation of intercollegiate competitions, including OVC Championships, through the end of the 2019-20 academic year due to the COVID-19 public health threat.
Team practices are also suspected until April 3 at which time the impact of the suspension will be evaluated. During this time period, student athletes shall be allowed to engaged in strength and conditioning and training room activities.
“The main priority of the OVC is to ensure the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and fans. The league will continue to monitor all relevant information on COVID-19 on a daily basis,” the league said in a statement.
The Ohio Valley Conference is a NCAA Division I league headquartered in Brentwood. Austin Peay, Belmont, Tennessee State and Tennessee Tech are local schools that are members of the league.
OVC to Cancel Athletic Competitions Through End of Academic Year.More: https://t.co/sXrtYOmWtG pic.twitter.com/npxevBneua— OhioValleyConference (@OVCSports) March 16, 2020
