It's January. The sun won't be up for an hour. And Vandy's golf season doesn't resume for another month.
"This is where we get to do blood sweat and tears together," says head coach Scott Limbaugh.
Blood, sweat and tears is a typical sports phrase, but one that's not typically used when referring to golf.
Here's it's part of the program.
"We put them through pressure in here. We're gonna build strength and endurance because of those really long days," says Darren Edgington, the team's Director of Strength and Condition.
"Especially at nationals where we have 6.5 hour practice round and 4 rounds of stroke play and hopefully more golf. This definitely benefits you in long tournaments," adds senior Will Gordon.
And the Commodores expect to be in long tournaments. Three of the last four years, Vandy's made it to the elite eight of the NCAA championships with a spot in the final four in 2017. To win a title would mean six-straight days of golf at the end of a six-month season. It's a grind.
"When we need to access that mental toughness late in the year, that's something that...i'm sure our workouts have an impact on the way we perform one way or the other," says senior Patrick Martin.
Limbaugh adds, "We're one of the longest hitting teams with the most speed in the country. We love it."
Head Coach Scott Limbaugh is the driving force behind these early wake-up calls. In his seven seasons at Vandy, he's produced 16 All-SEC performers, two conference players of the year, 20 team tournament wins and an SEC title.
Edgington says, "I enjoy that he likes to push a golf team. There's not a lot of golf teams who like to get crazy in the weight room."
"I think especially when we do running. a guy who's got three kids and 38 yrs old and beating some of us, it's like I gotta get my stuff together," adds Gordon.
Limbaugh jokes, "I'm not finishing last in sprints just yet. I'm closing in on big 4-0, but I've still got a little pride in me."
Pride for a program he's taken to new heights, with a foundation laid in the wee hours of January mornings.
