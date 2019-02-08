The Nashville Predators are embracing having the women in town this weekend.
Katie Burt, one of the goalies in the NWHA All-Star game, spent some time in the net against the Predators as they prepare for a road game tomorrow at St. Louis.
She’s only been in the league for two years, but you wouldn’t know it. She was able to stop some of the Predators’ best weapons.
“That was a blast,” she said. “Those guys can really rip the puck, and that’s always fun as a goalie to have the shots come at you.”
The NWHA All-Star game is Sunday afternoon at Bridgestone Arena.
