NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee's state little league baseball tournament begins Saturday. Every year, for the past decade, a team from middle Tennessee has won the event.
And four times in the past 10 years, that team has gone on to play in the Little League World Series. This year, those hopes rest with the boys from Nolensville.
"I just love doing this," Nolensville Coach Chris Mercado said.
Since 2011, he has helped piece together some of the best little league programs in the country. "I watched one of the games that Chris coached in the World Series," says current Nolensville third baseman Tanner Jackson.
South Nashville, as the team used to be called, made it to Williamsport in 2013 and 2014. This year, they're looking to get back there.
"Are we the most talented team we've ever had? No. Are we the best team we've ever had? I think so," Nolensville Coach Randy Huth said.
Strong words considering this program has turned out names like 1st round draft pick Robert Hassell III, and current Vanderbilt pitcher Chris McElvain.
"It's been my dream since the 3rd grade to go to Williamsport. So I just want to go there and have fun with the team," first baseman Nolan Brown said.
Brown knows a thing or two about winning. His dad is Vanderbilt associate head coach Scott Brown. So, it's no coincidence Nolensville now sports a familiar black pinstripe uniform.
"I love em.' They're sick. If you look good, you play good," Brown said.
"They're the best jerseys I've ever had. We feel like we're Vandy," adds Jackson.
Confidence is key at this level. But so is skill. This program has never lost in the state tournament -- that's four trips and four titles. And this team doesn't plan on ending that streak.
"It's a fun group of kids. We're ready to represent this town, this area and this district. We guarantee you can expect us to compete," says Huth.
"Me and Randy, we've been doing it for awhile and are kind of on the same page. As long as we get there, we'll win," adds Mercado.
Nolensville’s first game is July 10th against Morristown. The Tennessee State Little League tournament is in Maryville and runs through July 15th.
