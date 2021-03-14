NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Belmont University’s men’s basketball team was snubbed for postseason play on Sunday.
The Bruins (26-4) won the Ohio Valley Conference regular season title but lost to Morehead State in the OVC Tournament last week.
Belmont didn’t receive a bid to the 68-team NCAA field and then was snubbed by the 16-team NIT.
“I’m deeply disappointed our players won’t have an opportunity for postseason play. I’m extremely proud of how they’ve conducted themselves and encouraged each other during a very challenging year,” Belmont head coach Casey Alexander said in a statement released on the team’s Twitter account. “Perhaps nothing reflects that more than posting the most wins in the nation with Gonzaga.”
Belmont was selected as the first team out of the NIT and would be invited should a team in the field removes itself because of COVID-19 protocols or if one of the top seeds are moved into the NCAA Tournament because a school with multiple bids withdraws from the tournament. The field will be locked Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Belmont tied Gonzaga, the overall No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, with 26 wins.
“I can’t tell you why exactly Belmont was not included,” NIT Selection Committee Chairperson Judy Rose said in an interview with ESPN. “We have to compare who we think are the best 16 teams. We look at the body of work and the competitiveness of the schedule, the whole scenario.”
ESPN basketball analyst Dick Vitale said during the network’s tournament show he thought Belmont should have been included in the NCAA Tournament.
The Bruins won the 2020 OVC Tournament but did not advance to the NCAA Tournament after it was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“To think over the last two years together our group had two conference championships, one tournament championship – not to mention 30 consecutive league wins – but no postseason games is a tough pill to swallow. It is a great reminder you have to handle your own business each day – practice and games – and not rely on anyone to do it for you,” said Alexander.
