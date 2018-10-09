NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Music City will be hosting the 2019 Gold Cup Semifinal game at Nissan Stadium.
The CONCACAF Gold Cup will be held on Wednesday, July 3.
The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football made the announcement on Tuesday morning.
"We are excited to be selected as one of the semifinal venues for the 2019 Gold Cup,” said Bob Flynn, Titans VP of facilities and game day operations, in a news release. "This ranks as the highest profile non-friendly game this market has seen and puts us as one of the top three venues for this tournament. Top-flight soccer has become a staple for Nissan Stadium and the fans in this region have responded. We are looking forward to this world class event and welcoming soccer fans from far and wide."
Tickets for the 2019 Gold Cup will go on sale to the public on Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. CT.
Click here to sign up for pre-sale opportunities for the Gold Cup.
Below is the schedule for the Gold Cup games.
Group A - Mexico
- June 15: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA
- June 19: Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Denver, CO
- June 23: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
Group B - Costa Rica
- June 16: Non-US venue to be determined
- June 20: Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX
- June 24: Red Bull Arena, Harrison, NJ
Group C - Honduras
- June 17: Non-US venue to be determined
- June 21: BBVA Compass Stadium, Houston, TX
- June 25: Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles, TX
Group D - United States
- June 18: Allianz Field, Minnesota, MN
- June 22: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH
- June 26: Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, KS
Quarterfinals (Doubleheaders)
- June 29: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX (QF1: 2A v 1C & QF2: 1A v 2C)
- June 30: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA (QF3: 2B v 1D & QF4: 1B v 2D)
- (Order of the matches subject to change)
Semifinals
- July 2: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ (Winner QF1 v Winner QF2)
- July 3: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN (Winner QF3 v Winner QF4)
Final
- July 7: Soldier Field, Chicago, IL
The complete groups and schedule will be announced early next year, once all nations have qualified for the Gold Cup via the Concacaf Nations League Qualifier. The rounds will be held in October and November this year and in March 2019.
