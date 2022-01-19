NASHVILLE (WSMV
) - The NHL announced Wednesday an update to the Nashville Predators’ remaining 2021-22 regular-season schedule.
Seven Predators games have been rescheduled. The start time for the team’s game vs. Detroit on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena has been moved to 7:30 p.m.
Below is the complete list of revisions to the Predators 2021-22 regular-season schedule:
The start time for the Nashville vs. Detroit game on Saturday, Jan. 22 at Bridgestone Arena has been moved from 7 p.m. CT to 7:30 p.m. CT. Nashville at Dallas, originally scheduled for Dec. 27, will now be played on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. CT at American Airlines Center. Nashville vs. Winnipeg, originally scheduled for Dec. 21, will now be played on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 6 p.m. CT at Bridgestone Arena. Nashville vs. Washington, originally scheduled for April 2, will now be played on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. CT at Bridgestone Arena. Nashville at Carolina, originally scheduled for Dec. 19, will now be played on Friday, Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. CT at PNC Arena. Nashville at Florida, originally scheduled for Dec. 23, will now be played on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. CT at FLA Live Arena. Nashville at Ottawa, originally scheduled for Nov. 18, will now be played on Thursday, April 7 at 6 p.m. CT at Canadian Tire Centre. Nashville vs. Calgary, originally scheduled for Dec. 14, will now be played on Tuesday, April 19 at 7 p.m. CT at Bridgestone Arena.
For the Predators’ complete 2021-22 regular-season schedule and more information on tickets for rescheduled games, visit
NashvillePredators.com.
