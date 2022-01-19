Canucks Predators Hockey

Nashville Predators defenseman Alexandre Carrier (45) plays against the Vancouver Canucks during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The NHL announced Wednesday an update to the Nashville Predators’ remaining 2021-22 regular-season schedule. 

Seven Predators games have been rescheduled. The start time for the team’s game vs. Detroit on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena has been moved to 7:30 p.m.

For the Predators' complete 2021-22 regular-season schedule and more information on tickets for rescheduled games, visit NashvillePredators.com

