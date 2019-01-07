NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The National Football League is reporting Tennessee Titans' offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur is being hired as the next head coach of the Green Bay Packers.
The #Packers hire of #Titans OC Matt LaFleur is the first off the board, and I’m told #Bucs OC Todd Monken was the other really strong candidate here. Rather than do second rounds, they moved quickly on LaFleur— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 7, 2019
This was the only known interview for #Patriots OC Josh McDaniels, so the LaFleur hire for the #Packers likely means Josh is back in New England for another year.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 7, 2019
LaFleur was only with the Titans for one season, this season, under head coach Mike Vrabel also in his first year.
Previously, LaFleur was the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams during the 2017 football season.
This is a developing story, stay tuned to News4 for updates.
