Matt LaFleur Tennessee Titans

Matt LaFleur

 Tennessee Titans

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The National Football League is reporting Tennessee Titans' offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur is being hired as the next head coach of the Green Bay Packers.

LaFleur was only with the Titans for one season, this season, under head coach Mike Vrabel also in his first year.

Previously, LaFleur was the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams during the 2017 football season.

This is a developing story, stay tuned to News4 for updates.

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Joey is an award-winning multimedia producer from Augusta, GA and alumnus of the University of South Carolina-Aiken. He's happy to be Working 4 You and telling the stories of middle Tennessee on WSMV.com!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.