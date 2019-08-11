NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - New Tennessee basketball commit and The Webb School (Bell Buckle) senior Keon Johnson stopped by WSMV to talk to News 4 Sports' Justin Beasley about his recent decision to choose the Vols over Ohio State.
Athletics Director Scott Dorsett joined him on a report airing on Inside Sports Sunday.
Johnson, a two-time Division II-A Mr. Basketball award winner, averaged 24 points and eight rebounds per game in his junior season.
While his dream is to ultimately make it to the NBA, he says he wants to win an NCAA Championship while in Knoxville.
See Johnson's visit video clip here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.