NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - New Tennessee basketball commit and The Webb School (Bell Buckle) senior Keon Johnson stopped by WSMV to talk to News 4 Sports' Justin Beasley about his recent decision to choose the Vols over Ohio State.

Athletics Director Scott Dorsett joined him on a report airing on Inside Sports Sunday.

Johnson, a two-time Division II-A Mr. Basketball award winner, averaged 24 points and eight rebounds per game in his junior season.

While his dream is to ultimately make it to the NBA, he says he wants to win an NCAA Championship while in Knoxville.

