MLB-SCHEDULE
Indians can clinch
UNDATED (AP) — The Cleveland Indians can clinch their third consecutive AL Central crown Friday with a victory at home over Detroit and a Minnesota loss at last-place Kansas City.
Josh Tomlin pitches for the Indians against Matthew Boyd. All-Star right-hander Jose Berrios and the Twins face Royals rookie Jorge Lopez, who took a perfect game into the ninth inning last Saturday at Minnesota.
In other games on the Friday night schedule:
— Bryce Harper and the Nationals get what could be their final chance to make a charge in the NL East when they begin a three-game series at first-place Atlanta. Washington sits third in the division, 8½ games behind the Braves with 15 to play. Max Scherzer starts the opener against Kevin Gausman.
MLB NEWS
Aaron Judge activated by Yankees, no hitting yet
NEW YORK (AP) — The Yankees are activating Aaron Judge from the disabled list but for now only intend to use him in the outfield and as a baserunner.
Judge has not played since July 26 because of a broken right wrist sustained when hit by a pitch from Kansas City's Jakob Junis. The Yankees initially had expected Judge to return in about three weeks.
Manager Aaron Boone said Friday the team is a couple days from making a decision on at-bats for Judge in a simulated game, a step before he will hit in a game. The Yankees want Judge to get any rust off before the postseason.
Judge is hitting .285 with 26 home runs and 61 RBIs.
Injured closer Aroldis Chapman is to throw another bullpen session Saturday, a simulated game on Monday and then could be activated in the middle of next week, Chapman has not pitched in a game since Aug. 21 because of left knee tendinitis.
NFL-NEWS
Seahawks sign LB Mychal Kendricks despite legal troubles
UNDATED (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have signed linebacker Mychal Kendricks despite his recent guilty plea on insider trading charges.
The Seahawks announced the signing Friday, raising the possibility Kendricks will be able to play on Monday night when Seattle plays at Chicago. Kendricks visited with the Seahawks on Thursday and a deal was agreed upon.
Kendricks' signing is largely because of injury concerns at linebacker. Seattle is without K.J. Wright after minor knee surgery late in the preseason, and Bobby Wagner is dealing with a groin injury suffered in the opener that kept him out of practice on Thursday.
Kendricks signed a one-year contract with the Cleveland Browns in June after winning a Super Bowl title last season with the Philadelphia Eagles. He pleaded guilty last week to insider trading charges in Philadelphia. His sentencing is expected in January. The Browns released him Aug. 29, after the charges were filed.
In other NFL news:
— Miami Dolphins left guard Josh Sitton is out for the season. He's been diagnosed with a torn left rotator cuff, an injury sustained last week in the Dolphins' Week 1 win over the Tennessee Titans. Sitton's injury means Ted Larsen will be promoted to the starting role for the foreseeable future.
—Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback Ben Roethlisberger participated in his team's final practice before its home opener against Kansas City and is likely to play. The 36-year-old returned to practice after skipping two workouts due to a right elbow injury.
— The Carolina Panthers will be without three starting offensive linemen when they visit the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Coach Ron Rivera has ruled out three-time Pro Bowl right guard Trai Turner because of a concussion. The team previously placed left tackle Matt Kalil and right Daryl Williams on injured reserve with knee injuries.
— Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Carolina because of a knee injury. He was injured in the season-opening loss to Philadelphia.
—The Chargers will be missing at least two starters when they visit the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Offensive tackle Joe Barksdale and defensive end Joey Bosa have not practiced all week and are nursing injuries that could have them out for a while. Cornerback Craig Mader is also out due to a hamstring injury. Wide receiver Travis Benjamin is questionable.
— Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson and rookie cornerback Taron Johnson have been ruled out of Buffalo's home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Lawson is out due to a hamstring injury, while Johnson will not play after hurting his shoulder in a 47-3 season-opening loss at Baltimore last weekend. Rookie receiver Ray-Ray McCloud is listed as questionable.
—Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone is optimistic running back Leonard Fournette will play against New England despite missing practice all week. Marrone says Fournette's recovery from a strained right hamstring has been "encouraging," but the coach listed Fournette as questionable on the injury report Friday.
— New York Jets wide receiver Jermaine Kearse practiced fully for the third straight day and appears ready to play after sitting out the season opener with an abdominal injury. Kearse was hurt during training camp and needed surgery. He was the Jets' leading receiver last season with 65 catches.
— Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel says he expects to play both starting quarterback Marcus Mariota and backup Blaine Gabbert on Sunday against the Houston Texans. Mariota injured his elbow in a season-opening 27-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins.
NHL-NEWS
Zetterberg's playing career is over
UNDATED (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings and Henrik Zetterberg say his professional hockey career is over due to a back injury.
Zetterberg will go on long-term injured reserve with three years left on his 12-year, $73 million contract. The 37-year-old Swede will continue to be paid and the team will get some $6 million in salary cap relief.
Zetterberg helped the Red Wings hoist the 2008 Stanley Cup, winning the Conn Smythe Trophy as the top player in the postseason. He had 337 goals and 960 career points over 15 seasons and regularly was a candidate for the Selke Trophy honoring the NHL's best defensive forward.
In other NHL news:
— Chicago's Connor Murphy will miss the start of the NHL season with a back injury, and fellow Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook is out with an abdominal injury. The team physician says Murphy will be sidelined for about eight weeks. Seabrook is expected to miss about one week. Chicago already had announced that defenseman Gustav Forsling will miss the start of the season because of a right wrist injury.
— The NHL questioned the Washington Capitals about re-signing Brooks Orpik after trading him to Colorado and cleared the Stanley Cup champions of any wrongdoing. General manager Brian MacLellan says the league put the Capitals through a thorough questioning process after trading the veteran defenseman and then bringing him back at a cheaper salary after the Avalanche bought him out. MacLellan says the Capitals were above board in everything they did and would face no consequences.
NBA-ROCKETS-HARDEN CLUB INCIDENT
Prosecutor to review club incident involving Rockets' Harden
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Prosecutors are reviewing allegations that Houston Rockets star James Harden took a woman's cellphone outside a Scottsdale nightclub last month.
The 42-year-old woman reported that she was recording a fight Aug. 11 when Harden grabbed her by the wrist. She says he then grabbed her cellphone and threw it onto the roof.
Police told The Arizona Republic that a city prosecutor is looking at their investigation.
According to the police report, Harden and someone in his entourage gave her $500 to pay for a replacement.
The woman was treated at a hospital for a wrist injury.
Harden, who played at Arizona State University, was voted the NBA's Most Valuable Player in June.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
Brandt Jobe leads in tour golf's return to Warwick Hills
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (AP) — Brandt Jobe (johb) capped a fast start with an eagle in tour golf's return to Warwick Hills and shot a 7-under 65 on Friday to take the first-round lead in The Ally Challenge.
Jobe played his first seven holes in 6 under, making the eagle on the par-5 16th. A six-time winner on the Japanese tour, he won last year in Iowa for his lone PGA Tour Champions title.
Vijay Singh, a three-time winner at Warwick Hills in the PGA Tour's defunct Buick Open, was a stroke back with Jeff Maggert and Esteban Toledo.
Tom Lehman was at 67 with Lee Janzen, Paul Broadhurst, David Toms and David McKenzie.
Fred Couples, the 1994 Buick Open winner, had a 69.
