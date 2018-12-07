MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Trustees at the University of South Alabama in Mobile have approved funding to build a new football stadium on campus.
Al.com reports that board members meeting Friday authorized a $75 million bond issue to pay for construction of the planned stadium.
The school's team currently plays at the city-owned Ladd Stadium. The decision means a new campus stadium could be ready in 2020.
The total cost of the stadium has been estimated as high as $80 million. The university is also promoting a fundraising drive that has raised nearly $3 million in pledges.
The city previously rejected a request for $10 million to help fund a new stadium.
