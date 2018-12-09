SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Josip Vrankic and Tahj Eaddy each scored 19 points and Santa Clara blew the game open in the second half to beat Division II-member Sonoma State 82-54 on Sunday.
Santa Clara led 34-29 at halftime with each team making 10 field goals including two 3-pointers. The difference came at the free throw line with the Broncos shooting 12 of 13 and Sonoma State 7 of 10. The similarities ended there. Santa Clara (4-6) went on a 17-9 run to start the second half and led 51-38 on Vrankic's layup with 12:11 to go.
Keshawn Justice scored 15 of his 16 points in the second half as the Broncos shot 17 of 28 (60.7 percent) after the break and 5 of 10 3-point range. Josh Martin chipped in 11 points for Santa Clara.
Wesley Gilbert led the Seawolves with 14 points and Aaron Porcil scored 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.