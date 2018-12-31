BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens were able to lock up the AFC North title and the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoffs by rushing for 296 yards in a 26-24 victory over the visiting Cleveland Browns. Lamar Jackson rushed for two TDs and accounted for 90 yards on the ground. Kenneth Dixon had 117 yards rushing for Baltimore, which was 4-5 before Jackson took over for injured quarterback Joe Flacco.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts are in the AFC playoffs as the No. 6 seed after earning a 33-17 winner-take-all against the Titans in Tennessee. Andrew Luck threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns to improve to 11-0 versus the Titans. Marlon Mack ran for 119 yards and a TD for the 10-6 Colts, who are in the playoffs despite a 1-5 start. The outcome also knocked Pittsburgh out of the postseason.
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have worked themselves into the playoffs at 9-7 as Nick Foles tied Philip Rivers' NFL record by completing 25 straight passes in a 24-0 shutout of Washington. Foles also threw for 221 yards and two scores before leaving the game because of a chest injury. Philadelphia gave up just 89 yards, edged Minnesota for the final NFC playoff berth and earned a wild-card game matchup with the Bears in Chicago.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs clinched their third consecutive AFC West title and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs with a 35-3 pounding of the Raiders. Patrick Mahomes (mah-HOHMZ') threw for 281 yards, highlighted by a 67-yard TD pass to Tyreek Hill and an 89-yard TD toss to Demarcus Robinson for the 12-4 Chiefs. That gave the first-year starter 5,097 yards and 50 touchdown passes, joining Peyton Manning as the only QBs to hit 5,000 and 50 in the same season.
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots claimed a first-round bye in the AFC playoffs as Tom Brady threw for three first-half touchdowns in a 38-3 trouncing of the Jets. Brady completed 24 of 33 passes for 250 yards and four scores overall to help New England finish 11-5. Sam Darnold completed 16 of 28 passes for the 4-12 Jets, but he accounted for just 167 yards and had a fumble that gave New England a touchdown.
