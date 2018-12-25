OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Dwayne Harris returned a punt 99 yards for a touchdown after Denver failed to down it, and the Raiders gave their fans plenty to celebrate in their possible final game in Oakland, beating the Broncos 27-14. Oakland native Doug Martin rushed for 107 yards and a score and Jalen Richard also ran for a touchdown for the Raiders. The Raiders are set to move to Las Vegas in 2020 and it's not clear where they will play next year.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Denver Broncos are assured of their first back-to-back losing seasons since 1971-72 following the 27-14 loss to the Oakland Raiders Monday night. The latest defeat only raises more questions about the job status of coach Vance Joseph. The Broncos have an 11-20 record in two seasons under Joseph and are looking for answers.
UNDATED (AP) — Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is sticking around through the 2021 season after signing a three-year contract extension. Carroll was first approached about an extension last week and finished the deal Monday. The contract will take Carroll through his 70th birthday in September 2021.
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Knox knew he might struggle early in his rookie season, even after he looked so good in summer league. But after a tough start to his NBA career, the New York Knicks rookie forward is averaging 20.3 points over his last seven games. His strong stretch comes just in time for a rare national TV appearance, when the Knicks play the Milwaukee Bucks Tuesday afternoon.
UNDATED (AP) — LeBron James says he's sorry for posting a lyric that referenced "Jewish money." The Los Angeles Lakers star says he simply got caught up in the music, thought the lyric was a "compliment" and offers "apologies, for sure." The lyric comes from the song "ASMR" by rapper 21 Savage. James shared it over the weekend on his Instagram account. The lyric says, "We been getting that Jewish money, Everything is Kosher." James apologized on ESPN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.