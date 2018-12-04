PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Quarterbacking for the Washington Redskins is proving very risky. Coach Jay Gruden says quarterback Colt McCoy suffered a fractured fibula in his right leg in the second quarter of a 28-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night. Gruden says McCoy will miss the rest of the season. He had replaced Alex Smith, who suffered a broken right leg just weeks ago that has threatened his career. Veteran Mark Sanchez has taken over signal calling.
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kareem Hunt went unclaimed on NFL waivers three days after he was released by the Kansas City Chiefs. The star running back was cut Friday after TMZ released a video showing him pushing and kicking a woman during a February incident at a Cleveland hotel. Police did not charge Hunt with a crime, but the Chiefs released him for being untruthful with them about what happened.
ATLANTA (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 30 points, Kevin Durant had 28 and Klay Thompson chipped in with 27 as the Golden State Warriors cruised past the Atlanta Hawks 128-111 to snap a six-game losing streak on the road. With Curry scoring 18 points in the opening quarter, this one was never in doubt. Golden State raced to a 34-17 lead in the first 12 minutes as Curry outscored the Hawks by himself.
NASHVILLE (AP) — Kevin Fiala scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period and the Nashville Predators beat the Buffalo Sabres 2-1. Ryan Ellis also scored and Pekka Rinne stopped 20 shots to help the Predators win their second straight. Rinne denied a slap shot from the Sabres' Jack Eichel with 15.4 seconds remaining to preserve the victory.
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have accepted an invitation to the White House to celebrate their World Series championship. A date hasn't been set yet. The traditional champions' visit has become more politicized, with some declining invitations from President Donald Trump. Team president Sam Kennedy says it's up to players to decide whether they want to attend. Manager Alex Cora has called for Trump to do more after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.