INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Camron Justice dropped four 3-pointers, scored 20 points with seven assists and IUPUI stifled Western Illinois over the final six minutes in an 82-68 win on Saturday.
Justice, a transfer from Vanderbilt, continues to make an impact for IUPUI (8-3), scoring 20 points or better five of the last six games. His 20 against Western Illinois led five Jaguars in double-digit scoring.
Western Illinois held a 62-61 lead after a 9-1 run late in the game. The lead lasted just 24 seconds before Grant Weatherford and Evan Hall hit back-to-back buckets and the Jaguars closed out the game on a 21-6 run. Ahmed Ismail scored 17 points, Elyjah Goss scored 13 with 10 rebounds, Weatherford also scored 13 and Hall with 10.
Kobe Webster led the Leathernecks (4-7) with 19 points, including four 3-pointers, C.J. Duff added 13 points and five assists. Western Illinois turned the ball over 12 times, which IUPUI turned into 18 points.
IUPUI's 8-3 start is its best since the 2009-10 season.
