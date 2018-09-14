JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone is optimistic running back Leonard Fournette will play against New England despite missing practice all week.
Marrone says Fournette's recovery from a strained right hamstring has been "encouraging," but the coach listed Fournette as questionable on the injury report Friday.
Marrone adds that Fournette has stayed involved in meetings and game-planning, so "he'll be ready to go" if he's cleared to play Sunday.
Fournette said Thursday his playing status would be a game-day decision.
Fournette ran nine times for 41 yards in the opener before feeling his hamstring pop after making a reception. If he doesn't play, T.J. Yeldon and Corey Grant likely would split repetitions against the Patriots.
———
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP—NFL
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.