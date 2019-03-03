MIAMI (AP) — Devon Andrews had 21 points as Florida International got past Louisiana Tech 83-76 on Sunday.
Andrews hit 12 of 15 free throws.
Brian Beard Jr. had 13 points and seven assists for Florida International (18-11, 9-7 Conference USA), which won its fourth straight game. Isaiah Banks added 12 points. Trejon Jacob had 11 points for the home team.
Amorie Archibald had 20 points for the Bulldogs (18-12, 8-9). JaColby Pemberton added 14 points and 10 rebounds. DaQuan Bracey had 12 points and six assists.
The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs this season. Florida International defeated Louisiana Tech 75-69 on Feb. 2. Florida International takes on Marshall on the road on Wednesday. Louisiana Tech finishes out the regular season against Florida Atlantic on the road on Wednesday.
———
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25
———
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.