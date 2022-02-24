NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Everything is ready for the first outdoor hockey game to be played outside in Tennessee at Nissan Stadium.

The Nashville Predators will host defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in the 2022 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series.

Workers have completed installation of the ice rink and Nissan Stadium now looks completely different than when it’s ready for a Tennessee Titans football game.

Workers have had to get a lot of rain off the ice, but the NHL people in charge said everything is ready.

“Since we’ve done the white and the logos, our crews have worked around the clock. We’ve got a day crew working 5 to 5. Our evening crew, I don’t know if they’re going to work with me anymore,” Derek King, NHL Senior Manager of Facilities Operations, said. “We’ve had some bad weather in these last couple of games, but they’re the guys who are putting in the long hours so we’re pretty much working around the clock and we’ll continue until game day.

The NHL said its crews have been working ahead of schedule in anticipation of this week’s rain.

“We painted way earlier than we normally do. We got our lines and logos in early just in anticipation of the rain we were told we were going to get,” King said. “I think we got more than we thought, and it’s worked out great. Everyone’s worked really hard from our NHL events team to production. It’s really been a team effort to get us where we are today.”

Crews worked through the night Wednesday removing water. Close to 2.5 inches of water has been removed from the ice surface.

If you’re not going to Saturday’s game, you can still be a part of the action. There will be an NHL Street Festival outside Bridgestone Arena on Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.