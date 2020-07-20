NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi has been named one of three finalists for the Norris Trophy, awarded "to the defense player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all around ability in the position," the National Hockey League announced Monday.
The other finalists are the Washington Capitals' John Carlson and Tampa Bay Lightning's Victor Hedman.
Josi led the Predators in scoring with 65 points (16 goals, 49 assists) in 69 games, joining Carlson as the only defenseman to lead his club in points. Josi's 65 points set a franchise record for defenseman, surpassing the 61 he had recorded in 2015-16, and his 16 goals marked a career high.
The Nashville' captain 12-game point streak (7 goals, 13 assists) from Dec. 16-Jan. 9 set another franchise record for defenseman and was the longest by any blueliner since Philadelphia's Shayne Gotistbehere (15 games) in 2015-16.
Josi ranked among the top three league defenders in several categories, including shots (1st, 260), points (2nd, 65), goals (t-2nd, 16), assists (2nd, 49) and average time on ice (3rd, 25:47).
The 30-year-old Bern, Switzerland, native is a first-time Norris Trophy finalist and is vying to become the first winner in Predators history.
Members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association submitted ballots for the Norris Trophy after the conclusion of the regular season with the top three vote-getters designated as finalists. The winner will be revealed during the Conference Finals with the exact date, format and time to be determined.
