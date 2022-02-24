NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Former Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne will see his jersey raised to the rafters of Bridgestone Arena prior to Thursday’s game against the Dallas Stars.

The club announced in November that it would retire Rinne’s No. 35 jersey during a ceremony, which begins at 6 p.m.

The Predators Foundation held a retirement celebration on Wednesday celebrating Rinne’s career. The Finnish goaltender helped the team to several Stanley Cup playoff appearances, including a run to the Stanley Cup Final after the 2016-17 season.

Rinne said Wednesday that it has been an emotional week.

“I’ve been reflecting back on my whole career and have my family here and my friends here, and it’s a pretty special time,” Rinne said. “I’ve just been trying to enjoy everything.”