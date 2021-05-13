NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators will open the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Monday at Carolina, the NHL announced on Thursday.
NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs
Schedule for first round of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs between #1 Carolina Hurricanes and #4 Nashville Predators.
Game 1: Monday, May 17, 7 p.m., at Carolina Hurricanes
Game 2: Wednesday, May 19, 7 p.m., at Carolina Hurricanes
Game 3: Friday, May 21, 6 p.m. at Nashville Predators
Game 4: Sunday, May 23, TBD, at Nashville Predators
* Game 5: Tuesday, May 25, TBD, at Carolina Hurricanes
* Game 6: Thursday, May 27, TBD, at Nashville Predators * Game 7: Saturday, May 29, TBD, at Carolina Hurricanes
The Predators will visit the Hurricanes in Raleigh, NC, for Game 1 and Game 2 on Monday and Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Nashville will host Game 3 on Friday, May 21 at 6 p.m. Game 4 will be played on Sunday, May 23. The time will be determined at a time to be later.
Game 5 would be held on Tuesday, May 25 in Carolina. Game 6, if necessary, would be held on Thursday, May 27 at Bridgestone Arena. Game 7, if necessary, would be held on Saturday, May 29.
The winner of the Carolina-Nashville series would play the winner of the Florida-Tampa Bay series in the section round.
