NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators will host the 2019 NHL Prospects Showcase at Ford Ice Center in Antioch on Sept. 7-10, the team announced on Wednesday.
The Carolina Hurricanes, Tampa Bay Lightning and Washington Capitals prospects will play in the three day showcase.
The Predators’ prospects will report for physicals on Wednesday, Sept. 4 and take the ice at Centennial Sportsplex for practices on Sept. 5 and 6.
This marks the second time the Predators have hosted the NHL Prospects Showcase.
In 2014 the Predators welcomed the Lightning, Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins to town in conjunction with the grand opening of the Ford Ice Center.
This is the 10th time in the last 11 rookie camps that Predators prospects will play games against a fellow Sun Belt franchise.
All six of the showcase games will be broadcast live on NashvillePredators.com.
Season ticket holders can purchase tickets for $10 will all proceeds benefiting the Ford Ice Center Scholarship Fund.
The Predators team will be comprised of signs and unsigned draft picks and free-agent signings. The team will be coached by Milwaukee Admirals Head Coach Karl Taylor and assistant coaches Scott Ford and Greg Rallo. Milwaukee is the Predators’ AHL affiliate.
Among the players scheduled to participate are first round picks Philip Tomasino (2019, Eeli Tolvanen (2017) and Dante Fabbro (2016).
The NHL Prospects Showcase precedes the opening of Nashville’s 2019 Training Camp, which begins Thursday, Sept. 12 with physicals and team meetings. The Predators’ first day on the ice will be Friday, Sept. 13, at Centennial Sportsplex.
The NHL Prospects Showcase schedule
Saturday, Sept. 7
1 p.m. – Washington vs. Carolina
4 p.m. – Tampa Bay vs. Nashville
Sunday, Sept. 8
1 p.m. – Nashville vs. Washington
4 p.m. – Tampa Bay vs. Carolina
Monday, Sept. 9
No events
Tuesday, Sept. 10
10 a.m. – Washington vs. Tampa Bay
1 p.m. – Nashville vs. Carolina
