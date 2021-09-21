NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators announced that single-game tickets for team’s March contests at Bridgestone Arena will be available for purchase to the general public at Ticketmaster.com beginning Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Currently season ticket holders can purchase single-game tickets to all Predators home games during the 2021-22 season and preseason and the general public can purchase single-game tickets to all preseason and regular season games through February. Single-game tickets will be available in multiple price levels but are subject to availability by game and price level.
The Predators have seven home games at Bridgestone Arena scheduled during March. Three of the seven home games – March 12 vs. St. Louis, March 19 vs. Toronto and March 27 vs. Philadelphia – have been designated as GOLD Games. As a result of input from Predators season ticket holders, GOLD Games were introduced to restrict fans from those areas from purchasing tickets. Tickets for GOLD Games will only be made available to fans who reside in the Nashville Predators’ television viewing area through single-game tickets on sales and ticket package purchases.
More information on Predators tickets can be found online.
