Roman Josi goal - 10/8/19

Roman Josi #59 celebrates his second goal with Ryan Johansen #92 of the Nashville Predators against the San Jose Sharks at Bridgestone Arena on October 8, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images)

 John Russell

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Predators General Manager David Poile, Head Coach Peter Laviolette sat down with Roman Josi and hammered out an 8-year contract worth over $72 million.

Josi will earn $9.059 million per season, through the 2027-28 season. During the press conference held at the Bridgestone Arena Tuesday morning, GM David Poile called Josi "the perfect captain to lead the team to a Stanley Cup Championship."

“Roman Josi is one of the top defensemen in the National Hockey League and our team leader as captain,” Poile said. “As he enters his prime, we look forward to Roman continuing to showcase his elite skills in Smashville and guiding our team in pursuit of the ultimate goal, the Stanley Cup.”

The 6-foot 1-inch 201 pound Swiss joined the Predators in the 2011-2012 season, and has thus far seen the best start in his career this, scoring 13 points by netting 5 goals and 8 assists in the first 11 games.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.