NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Predators General Manager David Poile, Head Coach Peter Laviolette sat down with Roman Josi and hammered out an 8-year contract worth over $72 million.
Josi will earn $9.059 million per season, through the 2027-28 season. During the press conference held at the Bridgestone Arena Tuesday morning, GM David Poile called Josi "the perfect captain to lead the team to a Stanley Cup Championship."
“Roman Josi is one of the top defensemen in the National Hockey League and our team leader as captain,” Poile said. “As he enters his prime, we look forward to Roman continuing to showcase his elite skills in Smashville and guiding our team in pursuit of the ultimate goal, the Stanley Cup.”
The 6-foot 1-inch 201 pound Swiss joined the Predators in the 2011-2012 season, and has thus far seen the best start in his career this, scoring 13 points by netting 5 goals and 8 assists in the first 11 games.
