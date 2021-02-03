NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators announced Wednesday that a limited number of single-game tickets for home games in February will go on sale on Thursday.
“Having provided the opportunity for each of our Season-Ticket Citizens to purchase tickets for this month’s home games through the Loyal Legion Ticket Lottery, we are now thrilled to extend this opportunity to single-game ticker buyers as well,” said Nat Harden, Predators Senior Vice President of Ticket Sales, Premium Sales and Youth Hockey. “After hosting our Season-Ticket Citizens during our recent homestand against the Blackhawks, the introduction of single-game purchasing opportunities is an exciting step toward the eventual return of the unrivaled Smashville crowds that we have come to know and love.”
Following the successful implementation of the Smashville Safe policies and Tennessee Venue Pledge, tickets will now be sold in seating pods of two, four and six seats. Throughout the season, these policies and procedures will be under constant evaluation with guidance from the Board of Health, Mayor’s Office, NHL and Vanderbilt Health in order to safely and gradually increase both crowd and seating pod size.
Single-game tickets for February home games will be available in multiple price levels but are subject to availability by game and by price level. Additionally, tickets will be non-transferable and must be used by the purchaser.
A presale code for tomorrow’s single-game ticket on sale can be found in the upcoming edition of Virtual Preds Press, which will be available at 5 p.m. CT this evening @PredsNHL on social media or on the Predators app. The presale, which will include available tickets for February home games, will begin at 5 p.m. CT at Ticketmaster.com.
Throughout the season, limited single-game tickets for future home games will be made available at Ticketmaster.com. For additional information on single-game ticket purchasing opportunities, stay tuned to @PredsNHL on social media.
The Predators return home on Feb. 8 for a four-game homestand featuring series against Tampa Bay and Detroit before closing the month on Feb. 27 and Feb. 28 with home games against Columbus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.