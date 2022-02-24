Predators Rinne Hockey

Former Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne watches as a banner bearing his number is raised during a ceremony before an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Rinne's jersey number was retired after he played 15 seasons for the team. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Former Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne watched his jersey raised to the rafters of Bridgestone Arena on Thursday. 

The club announced in November that it would retire Rinne’s No. 35 jersey prior to their game against the Dallas Stars. 

The Predators Foundation held a retirement celebration on Wednesday celebrating Rinne’s career. The Finnish goaltender helped the team to several Stanley Cup playoff appearances, including a run to the Stanley Cup Final after the 2016-17 season.

Rinne said Wednesday that it has been an emotional week.

“I’ve been reflecting back on my whole career and have my family here and my friends here, and it’s a pretty special time,” Rinne said. “I’ve just been trying to enjoy everything.”

